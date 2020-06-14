Gazette opinion: We must quickly address the mental-health crisis in our community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In February of this year, which seems about a decade ago, the Community Health Needs Assessment Report gave the community a snapshot "selfie" of our overall health.

While some parts of the assessment report were encouraging (Billings is far below the state average for number of people without health insurance), perhaps the most concerning statistics were those dealing with mental-health needs.

Since that report came out, obviously, Billings has been wrestling with other health care issues. But now it's definitely time to take a hard look at Billings' mental-health situation.

According to the survey, 20.2% of adults in the county have experienced "fair" or "poor" mental health. That's an alarming rise from the 13.4% reported in the 2017 survey. Almost exactly mirroring those statistics, some 21 percent of residents have considered suicide, compared with 14% in 2017.

Similarly, some 32.2 % of adults in the county have been diagnosed with a depressive disorder, compared with 25.3% in 2017 and 21.9% statewide.