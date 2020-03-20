Gazette opinion: We need decisive action from our leaders

Make sure families have easy access to federally supported food programs. We have seen what a little bit of uncertainty can do to a normal grocery store. Now, imagine what the picture looks like when you already can't afford food. We must end talk of cutting food stamps and food assistance, and instead make sure that families who have been hit hard by this crisis have enough food.

We must make it easier for those who are unemployed or temporarily laid off to receive benefits. Unemployment benefits are created for moments like these when employees lose their jobs through no fault of their own. We must make sure families have enough financial resources to keep housing, pay utilities, have reliable transportation and access to food.

If the virus restrictions worsen, and unemployment starts to spike, the state and federal government must look into expanding and underwriting training at technical colleges and universities. We must figure out how to not only reinvest in our aging infrastructure, but we must also reinvest in our people. We have to understand that the aftereffects of the coronavirus may mean a reshaping of our economy, and we must be poised on all fronts for recovery.

Finally, we support the measures to make sure that American households get assistance and money to buoy them in these times. We hope that getting cash into the hands of households will mean that consumers will then be free to turn around and spend it at local businesses, thereby helping to shorten any economic distress and turn around this very serious situation.

