Gazette opinion: We need decisive action from our leaders

If there ever was a time to bury the political swords, it's now.
We need our leaders at all levels to come together to help hurting communities and stabilize what has been a rocky month of March.
There are also so many good things going on in our community that we'd be remiss in not offering kudos to some groups of people.
For example, there's a first-responders and medical staff daycare set up in the Billings Public Library to help ensure childcare for those helping the sick.
In this surreal time, it's essential that we highlight those who are defining our community by their spirit and dedication.
Another great example is the number of dedicated teachers who are working to make sure parents have educational materials and supplies is amazing. School administrators are rounding up technology and teachers are sending home lessons on a variety of apps and devices. Meanwhile, school staff have been cleaning the schools and preparing them for when the immediate threat of COVID-19 subsides.
We'd also point out that many restaurants, bars, gyms and other public establishments which have been closed by the county and state are trying to keep their employees working, even if limited hours, by having them clean and do other maintenance projects. If you know of a place that is still trying to keep running, even for take-out or delivery, please do what you can to support them. Remember, the economy is going to take everyone's help. Shop local and support those retailers who support the community.
The Gazette has posted a list of nearly 100 restaurants, coffee shops, and bars that are offering delivery and curbside services. The entire list will run in print every day in March.
We'd also offer these other suggestions:
Congress must act to pass the largest infrastructure bill in history. Instead of passing along tax breaks to those who do not necessarily need them, invest in our country. What the reinvestment did for the Great Depression, Congress can do for this generation. We have plenty of aging or crumbling infrastructure that desperately needs repair. We need the investment in our country and it will help guarantee that America is put back to work. Jobless claims hit nearly 300,000 last week.
If there are shortages in food or supply channels, Congress and individual states must lift restrictions on weight and times for truckers so that twitchy, nervous consumers are assured when they walk through the grocery store doors. If not, then this panicky, hoarding behavior will only continue to get worse -- for no reason.
End the school year normally and eliminate the federally mandated standardized testing for this year. The state and local districts should not have to try to force students back into the classroom longer, especially during some of the hottest weather when many of our older buildings (see previous section on aging infrastructure) aren't equipped to handle the heat. Any interruptions -- even for two weeks -- will certainly affect testing scores. That can only mean bad things for students and teachers who will appear to have failed, when, in reality, officials have just tried keeping everyone safe.
Make sure families have easy access to federally supported food programs. We have seen what a little bit of uncertainty can do to a normal grocery store. Now, imagine what the picture looks like when you already can't afford food. We must end talk of cutting food stamps and food assistance, and instead make sure that families who have been hit hard by this crisis have enough food.
We must make it easier for those who are unemployed or temporarily laid off to receive benefits. Unemployment benefits are created for moments like these when employees lose their jobs through no fault of their own. We must make sure families have enough financial resources to keep housing, pay utilities, have reliable transportation and access to food.
If the virus restrictions worsen, and unemployment starts to spike, the state and federal government must look into expanding and underwriting training at technical colleges and universities. We must figure out how to not only reinvest in our aging infrastructure, but we must also reinvest in our people. We have to understand that the aftereffects of the coronavirus may mean a reshaping of our economy, and we must be poised on all fronts for recovery.
Finally, we support the measures to make sure that American households get assistance and money to buoy them in these times. We hope that getting cash into the hands of households will mean that consumers will then be free to turn around and spend it at local businesses, thereby helping to shorten any economic distress and turn around this very serious situation.