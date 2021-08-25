Gazette opinion: We support School District 2's decision to require masking

There's no two ways about this: We fully support Billings School District 2 in its requirement that students be masked.

In a letter to parents sent Saturday, Superintendent Greg Upham announced a change from "masks optional but encouraged" to "masks required." He mentioned a recent outbreak on a Billings Skyview sports team, and "the steadily rising number (of cases) among school-aged children" as reasons that he has "concluded it is in our best interest to re-implement masking in our schools. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our schools open."

Yes, it is necessary.

Upham was wise to react in a timely manner to a recent surge in infections, particularly just as school was starting this week.

His decision was not about "control." It was about the welfare of our children.

Trust the knowledge of our doctors and scientists. Disease specialists from the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and St. John's United all spoke out in favor of the district's move.

This is not a conspiracy. It's a pandemic.