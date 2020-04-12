Gazette opinion: We will rise again

There's no escaping the fact that beyond the economic damage being done by this necessary shutdown, it's not much fun being isolated from family and friends. Freedom doesn't mean much when you can't go anywhere.

In other words, this whole thing just sucks.

Yet, we also know that this community is strong and Montana is resilient. We will rise again. Once shops can open and people return to work, we will rebound and pull together.

We've already heard so many wonderful stories of people pulling together. Masks are being made by 3-D printers. Folks are fostering homeless pets. Family members are transporting toilet paper long distances just to make sure everyone gets by.

If anything, Billings' recent social phenomenon, the howl at 8 p.m., nightly is a great reminder that we're in this together. Though we have to remain apart physically, the waves of howling to support health care workers is also a poignant reminder of the togetherness of this community.

And when things reopen and restart, we hope that the same community ethos and spirit that has brought out the best in people during these difficult times remains. We hope that folks continue to practice the acts of kindness after the shelter-in-place order is lifted.