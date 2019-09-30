Today's opinion page presents opinions from the Billings City Council Ward 5 candidates Dennis Ulvestad and Mike Boyett. The winner of the Nov. 5 election will replace Dick Clark, who did not seek re-election.
As part of The Gazette's effort to inform voters, all 10 candidates were invited to write about their vision for Billings and their qualifications for serving on the council. Responses from other candidates will be printed later this week. All responses will be posted at billingsgazette.com.
Billings voters will be choosing one council member in each of five wards. Candidates must reside in the ward they seek to represent. These are important choices. The five election winners will join five other ward representatives and Mayor Bill Cole on the council in January. Each council member is elected to a four-year term.
Voters can learn more about the candidates at a forum sponsored by the Billings League of Women Voters and Billings Public Library. The forum is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the library's community room. All 10 candidates have been invited to participate.
You have free articles remaining.
We congratulate all the candidates for running active campaigns. These general election candidates have already participated in multiple public forums, including those sponsored by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Billings City Council candidates must run on a nonpartisan basis, according to the city charter, so voters won't see them campaigning as members of any political party. Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 18 to city voters who are registered by Oct. 7 and must be returned no later than Nov. 5 to be counted.
Billings residents who aren't registered voters as of Oct. 7 may still register and vote by going to the Yellowstone County Elections Office on the first floor of the courthouse 8-5 weekdays. Late registration and ballots will be available starting on Oct. 8.