Gazette opinion: What if you held a mail election, and everybody came?

Of all the crazy occurrences that have made the first half of 2020 feel about a decade long, here's one of the craziest: Montana has held an all-mail election.

The earth did not tilt off its axis. The state did not elect an all-Marxist slate. What did happen was we got record primary turnout.

It turns out that Republicans, as well as Democrats, took advantage of the convenience (and, this year, safety) of mail balloting. As a matter of fact, two Democratic strongholds — college campuses and Native American reservations — were apparently underrepresented in the tally (campuses because they are COVID-emptied and reservations because of the issue of a lack of mailing addresses in some instances) and Montanans still voted in record numbers.

Definitely, more work needs to be done to deal with the issues of a Native American by-mail undervote. But the overall takeaway is that mail balloting, while not perfect, works.

While it's way too soon to do a thoroughgoing analysis, there is no early indication of voting fraud. Rest assured that analysis will be done.

While it's far from certain that all-mail balloting will be needed for heath reasons in November, this election was encouraging.