Gazette opinion: What Iwo Jima tells Americans today

"Excellent airfields will be available for the use of American bombers which are already engaged in the task of softening up Japan and stripping her power to carry on either offensive or defensive warfare. Equally agreeable is the word that the people of Japan are suffering from "invasion jitters."

"They have seen their capital subjected to the most sustained bombing it has ever received and they have learned that a fleet of American battleships, cruisers and destroyers has been operating within 300 miles of the mainland. This was followed quickly by the invasion of Iwo, which was supposed to stand guard athwart one of the main routes to the heart of the empire.

"Among its other distinctions, Iwo is the first outpost attacked by the Americans which is wholly Japanese. Until American marines landed there were no persons except Japanese on this island. This fact, plus the rocky character of the terrain may explain why the Pacific command made such long and careful plans for the assault — Iwo had been bombed daily for more than two months — and why the land fighting is so bitter and bloody. This time the Americans had no help whatever from native guerrillas and we are paying in lives a high price for this stepping stone."