Seventy-five years ago today, U.S. Marines began their invasion of Iwo Jima, a battle that proved to be one of the bloodiest in World War II and pivotal to America and its allies defeating the imperial Japanese forces to end the war in the Pacific.
The United States had declared war on Imperial Japan on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Japanese fighter pilots attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, nearly wiping out the U.S. Navy. Four years later, American forces had rebuilt stronger and better and were slowly, painfully gaining ground in the Pacific as well as in Europe.
Iwo Jima a small, rocky, volcanic island about 4 miles long and 2 miles wide is about 600 miles south of Japan. One week into the battle, on On Feb. 26, 1945, a front page Billings Gazette story said, "Hills were pock-marked with caves, most of them 30 to 40 feet deep. One small section which the marines captured contained 100 men."
"Sunday correspondents were permitted to disclose that the battle of Iwo was in the balance during the first day. Only the determination of the marines turned the tide." Heavy sands slowed tanks and other equipment, so marines "had to fight without its benefit against the firmly entrenched Japanese."
Also on Feb. 26, 1945, The Billings Gazette opined under the headline "On the Road to Japan":
"It may be slightly misleading to speak of Iwo Jima as Japan's doorstep — the mainland is still 750 miles away — but it is a fact that this little island could give America's forces in the Pacific the means for making a direct and frontal attack on the actual home of the enemy. It was not indispensable to American strategy, but it is an advantage to keep it from serving as a threat to future operations.
"Excellent airfields will be available for the use of American bombers which are already engaged in the task of softening up Japan and stripping her power to carry on either offensive or defensive warfare. Equally agreeable is the word that the people of Japan are suffering from "invasion jitters."
"They have seen their capital subjected to the most sustained bombing it has ever received and they have learned that a fleet of American battleships, cruisers and destroyers has been operating within 300 miles of the mainland. This was followed quickly by the invasion of Iwo, which was supposed to stand guard athwart one of the main routes to the heart of the empire.
"Among its other distinctions, Iwo is the first outpost attacked by the Americans which is wholly Japanese. Until American marines landed there were no persons except Japanese on this island. This fact, plus the rocky character of the terrain may explain why the Pacific command made such long and careful plans for the assault — Iwo had been bombed daily for more than two months — and why the land fighting is so bitter and bloody. This time the Americans had no help whatever from native guerrillas and we are paying in lives a high price for this stepping stone."
The Battle for Iwo Jima, massive and deadly, was one of numerous difficult military campaigns under way in February and March 1945. Gazette front-pages reported that the United States and allied forces were making headway against Hitler's German troops in Europe. Fighting raged in many locations of the Pacific. Back home, the American economy had been turned into a war machine to support our troops with food and weapons. Virtually every American family had members in the U.S. military back then, thousands never came home.
Iwo Jima was officially declared secure by U.S. commanders on March 16, 1945. The 36 days of fighting involved about 18,000 Japanese soldiers and 70,000 U.S. Marines. All but 216 Japanese soldiers were killed. Nearly 7,000 U.S. Marines were killed and 20,000 others were wounded, according to the National World War II Museum. More Medals of Honor were awarded for bravery in action on Iwo Jima than in any other battle in U.S. history, according to the museum.
Looking back over 75 years, the scope of the horror and bloodshed at Iwo Jima remains almost indescribable. So many lives sacrificed as Japanese forces fought to the death and American marines persevered to victory. Today our world contains many security threats, but Americans should be thankful that none are immediately on the scale of 1945 when nations of the world allied against powerful dictators bent on conquest, subjugation and extermination of different populations. The critical dilemma of World War II remains: How to balance the need for stopping those who intend us great harm without unnecessarily sacrificing American lives and treasure.
It is a difficult balance in for any generation. In the past, America has achieved it largely in partnership with allied nations. That is a lesson the present U.S. administration must start heeding.