Gazette opinion: Where's the beef? Stuck on Montana ranches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ranching and Montana are all but synonymous in the lexicon of the West.

What would Big Sky country be without its livestock producers?

What would life be like in Jordan, or Miles City, or Malta, or White Sulphur Springs? What would Billings’ livestock markets do with no livestock to sell, or nobody there to buy?

We may be uncomfortably close to finding out.

Before COVID, ranchers were already dealing with depressed prices, even though the nation’s meat packers — an oligopoly dominated by four huge corporations — were seeing healthy profits and consumers were paying plenty in the stores.

Now, as packing houses reel from thousands of positive COVID cases, those upstream — read ranchers and feedlot operators — are all but shut down because of the production bottleneck. Because farmers need an outlet for so many hogs, many small slaughter operations have turned from beef to pork production, exacerbating the issue for cattle ranchers.