Gazette opinion: Whose Montana, and whose way of life, is it?

Whose Montana is it?

We have heard much from members of our Congressional delegation and from members of the Legislature lately about their efforts to safeguard the “Montana way of life.”

That phrase, of course, means different things to different people, depending on which Montana way of life they happen to be living. And it is a frame of reference — or a dog whistle, as the case may be — for different things depending on who is invoking it.

But we are increasingly uncomfortable in thinking that it’s a phrase more and more used as political shorthand to hearken back to sentimental thoughts of a rosy time in the past that may just not have been so rosy at all, again depending on who was experiencing it.