Get help to quit

Call Montana Tobacco Quit Line 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or go to go to www.quitnowmontana.com for help to stop using all types of tobacco and e-cigarettes. Services include free nicotine replacement therapy, reduced-cost prescription medication, free Quit Coaching, and free Personalized Quit Plan.

My Life, My Quit is a new program for ages youth 12-17 who want to quit all forms of tobacco including vaping that provides coaching through text, chat, or phone. Free, confidential enrollment and coaches specially trained to work with teens and youth. Text or call “Start My Quit” to 1-855-891-9989 or visit mylifemyquit.com.

American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line provides culturally appropriate cessation services, at 1-855-372-0037 or enter through 1-800-QUIT NOW and ask for an American Indian coach.