Gazette opinion: Why welcome more diversity in Billings?

What do Visa, Levi Strauss, Duke University, Netflix, Comcast and Sysco Systems have in common?
The all made Forbes' list of the 25 best companies for workforce diversity. When Forbes, Fortune and America's biggest companies talk about diversity, they include LGBTQ people. The city of Billings needs to be LGBTQ inclusive, too.
Billings can't afford to have people move away — or avoid moving to Billings — because they perceive or city won't welcome people of their sexual orientation.
If a Montanan has a complaint about being discriminated against on the basis of race, sex, political belief, religion, marital status, national origin or disability, state law requires that the complaint be filed with the State Human Rights Bureau before it can be taken to court.
The Montana Human Rights Act forbids discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sex. The law doesn't specifically say that "sex" includes sexual orientation and identity, but since 2012, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has defined sex discrimination as including discrimination based on a person being LGBTQ. The Montana Human Rights Bureau is required by law and statute to investigate discrimination as defined by the EEOC, according to Mareike Beck, the attorney who heads the state bureau. So for the past eight years, it has investigated complaints of discrimination against people because they are gay, lesbian or transgender.
However, Montana law hasn't changed. No Montana court has ruled that sexual orientation or sexual identity is a protected class (like religion or race) under state law.
On Feb. 24, the Billings City Council will consider starting a process to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance. Councilwoman Penny Ronning has proposed an ordinance to make clear that discrimination against LGBTQ folks isn't acceptable in employment, housing or businesses open to the public.
The ordinance wouldn't require anyone to build or alter facilities. It exempts churches and religious organizations from compliance. It exempts private clubs. The ban on housing discrimination wouldn't apply to persons renting a room (or even three rooms) in the house where they live.
Ronning's proposal states that complaints of discrimination would first have to be filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau and the bureau would have to investigate and find "cause" to believe that discrimination has occurred before the complaint could be filed with Billings Municipal Court. A violation of the proposed NDO would be a civil infraction, not a crime. Nobody would go to jail, although violations could result in fines.
Ronning and other NDO supporters hope that there would be few complaints because Billings employers, landlords and other businesses would comply with such an ordinance as their peers in Missoula, Butte, Whitefish, Helena and Bozeman have done. Those communities have reported no complaints under their ordinances that are very similar to what Ronning proposes.
The Montana Legislature has rejected numerous bills that would have stipulated equal protection applies to sexual orientation and sexual identity. Because state lawmakers refused repeatedly to act, the cities of Missoula, Butte, Helena, Bozeman and Whitefish have enacted municipal nondiscrimination ordinances. Many cities across our great nation have done the same, as have some states.
Adopting an inclusive community policy is one important factor in making our city the place that is attractive to young professionals and young families. Billings has an acute workforce shortage; we need all of our kids to feel welcome to stay in their hometown. We can't afford to have people move away — or avoid moving to Billings — because they perceive we won't welcome people of their sexual orientation.
Diversity is a strength in our economy; it can be a greater strength in our people. The Billings City Council should make a clear statement that we welcome LGBTQ folks to our city, to our public places, to our businesses as customers and workers. Enact an NDO.
Please read Ronning's proposal at a link with this Gazette opinion at billingsgazette.com.