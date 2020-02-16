Gazette opinion: Why welcome more diversity in Billings?

However, Montana law hasn't changed. No Montana court has ruled that sexual orientation or sexual identity is a protected class (like religion or race) under state law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 24, the Billings City Council will consider starting a process to enact a nondiscrimination ordinance. Councilwoman Penny Ronning has proposed an ordinance to make clear that discrimination against LGBTQ folks isn't acceptable in employment, housing or businesses open to the public.

The ordinance wouldn't require anyone to build or alter facilities. It exempts churches and religious organizations from compliance. It exempts private clubs. The ban on housing discrimination wouldn't apply to persons renting a room (or even three rooms) in the house where they live.

Ronning's proposal states that complaints of discrimination would first have to be filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau and the bureau would have to investigate and find "cause" to believe that discrimination has occurred before the complaint could be filed with Billings Municipal Court. A violation of the proposed NDO would be a civil infraction, not a crime. Nobody would go to jail, although violations could result in fines.