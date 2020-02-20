Gazette opinion: Yellowstone wolves worth more alive than dead

What's a gray wolf worth in Montana?

For licensed resident hunters, it's an extra $10 for a wolf tag, $50 if you want to shoot five. Trapping is allowed, too.

For most of Yellowstone National Park's visitors, who collectively spend tens of millions of dollars in Montana annually, wolves are part of the natural attraction that lures them to Montana from all over the world.

Meeting in Helena last week, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission reduced the limit on wolf harvest in two management units bordering YNP from two wolf kills per year in each district to one wolf kill per year. That means instead of four Yellowstone wolves being legally shot or trapped on the park border between Gardiner and Silver Gate, only two can be in the 2020-2021 season.

That two-wolf change seems small, but for the park visitors and the gateway community businesses who depend on wildlife tourism, this is a big win. Yellowstone wolves that move back and forth between the park and the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be more likely to return to the park where they can be observed and photographed by people who value them more alive than dead.