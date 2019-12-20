Frank Dominguez and several family members stood out in the crowd that gathered around the Angle Tree in the Yellowstone County Courthouse lobby Thursday.
They all wore black T-shirts emblazoned "In loving memory of Sterling Dominguez on the front and on the back: "Don't drink and drive. It ruins more lives than just your own."
Dominguez, 20, was fatally injured when a drunken driver struck him from behind and left the scene. The father of two young boys had been walking near his Billings home when he was hit. He died days later in a hospital.
"Sterling just loved life," his father said at the Yellowstone County DUI Task Force Angel Tree ceremony. "Being with friends and family. And food. Nobody enjoyed a Baconator more than he did.
But Sterling's greatest quality was being a daddy. Guage and Frankie were his greatest accomplishments and they remind me of him very day and how awesome Sterling was."
Family members placed Sterling Dominguez' angel on the tree, an ornament of crystal and sterling silver.
Tesha Dawn Williams was sentenced to 25 years for striking Williams did not stop at the scene on Eighth Street Officer Don Cetrone of the Montana State University Billings Police Department, stopped Williams shortly after the hit-and-run as she drove westbound in the eastbound lane of Rimrock Road.
Testing revealed her blood alcohol level was 0.223%, nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Cetrone was among four officers honored for their efforts to enforce DUI laws. Other honorees were Cameron Fox of Billings Police Department, Harrison Gillen of Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Chase Resmussen, Laurel Police Department. The Task Force also recognized the efforts of Kacy Keith and Traci Jordan, who have established five sober living houses for women in Billings in less than a year. Attorney Morgan Dake was honored for her leadership of the task force and innovative efforts to raise awareness of DUI.
The family of Jeff Dyekman placed an angel on the tree in memory of the construction worker who was killed at work near Interstate 90. A commercial truck, driven by a man who had been huffing Dust-Off struck Dyekman. He is survived by his widow and two children.
Ethan James Anderson was sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Prison with 15 years suspended for striking and killing 52-year-old Jeffrey Dyekman on Oct. 24, 2018.