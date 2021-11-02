Guest editorial: Wilderness, held hostage

The context in which Daines announced his intention to introduce another WSA bill is also important. The subject of hearing at which he spoke was the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act, a bill introduced by his Montana colleague, Sen. Jon Tester. The bill, the product of literally decades of discussions with stakeholders (including timber-industry, ranching and motorized-recreation advocates), would add about 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas, protecting the four most important tributaries to the Blackfoot River.

While he praised the "collaborative efforts" of the Blackfoot-Clearwater stakeholders, he basically took the BCSA hostage. He said that he would only support its passage if it were tied to his as-yet-unseen bill to release hundreds of thousands of acres of WSA lands.

We disagree with Senator Daines on both the specifics of his action and the way he chose to do it. The BCSA should not be "horsetraded." Either he believes in the work that was done, and believes in keeping these important parts of Montana's public lands wild and public, or he doesn't. To tie the fate of the BCSA to making many other wildlands in Montana open to industrial development is a cynical ploy that reveals Daines' lack of commitment to the work his constituents have done.