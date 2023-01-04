GUEST OPINION: Billings surgeon Alan Muskett looks back on 40 years of medicine – and luck

Editor’s note: Dr. Alan Muskett wrote a regular column for the Billings Gazette between 2005 and 2020. His topics ranged from plastic surgery, to health care trends, relationships, and whatever other random thoughts came to his curious mind, and all of it told with good humor. This is his farewell column.

For years I enjoyed writing for the Gazette and enjoyed even more the interaction with readers. Then I wrote an article when the COVID vaccine came out. The reaction was vociferously negative.

“Shilling for the man,” “Pfizer prostitute” and so on. With 20 employees and two years to work, I worried about getting bombed or picketed. Civil discourse had turned into blow torch blathering, so I cancelled myself. Looking back at the stuff I had written (hanging meth dealers at Saturday Farmer’s Market) I wondered why I hadn’t been strung up with #7 PC wire.

But I have done my last surgical case, so I am again self-cancelled. So what have I learned over a 40-year surgical career?

Luck is a good thing. My choices of parents and spouse Pam were fortunate. I landed in successful practices — first with Steve Hubbard and Tim Dernbach in cardiac surgery, then Walt Peet and Steve Grosso in plastic surgery. Many young surgeons flounder, I was bottle fed.

As my spiritual guru Dirty Harry said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.” Both Steves have mature, organizational minds, from which I benefited. My strength is that I can peel a lot of logs. My production hasn’t changed much from the 14-year-old boy in the mud and rain of the Swan Valley.

You are only as good as the people around you. Most people achieve maturity in their twenties, mine never happened. My office sister-wives recognized that. (“Your patient in room five is mad about her uneven nipples. I got her calmed down. Get the snot out of your nose and the food off your shirt”). My all-pro left tackle Susan Schleining has protected my substantial blind side in both practices for nearly 30 years.

The greatest joy in any job is often coworkers. The jocular atmosphere of the surgeon’s lounge (think eighth-graders). The deep, affectionate bonds formed with nurses and surgical techs are those unique to shared battle.

In every surgeon’s soul there is a vessel that over time fills with regret and guilt and sorrow. There is another, smaller vessel where we store the triumphs. But, we fill that more skeptically, as we know that hubris invites disaster. When the time comes, and the vessels are full, they must be relinquished to younger, braver, less weary souls.

For me, absolution comes in the belief that I tried to not just fix people, but to help them heal. Healing is so much more than anatomic rearrangement; it is the restoration of faith in oneself. The most meaningful thing we will ever do is to relieve the suffering of another person. Any one of us can save a life. Just listen. It will heal you also.

It took me a long time to learn that doing something intense and meaningful will never be comfortable. I kept waiting for that smooth, calm, easy feeling. It never came.

Ah, but those moments. Standing outside the operating room at 5 a.m., alone in the dead quiet, having won an all-night battle for a person’s life. No crowd, no cheering. A great wave of joy and fear and savage exultation lifts you to a place so sublime that whatever pain you endured to get there, it is worth it, even if it is just a moment, a glimmer.

Now I will be a woodworker in the Swan Valley, will become an EMT for the ambulance service, and someday, with enough seniority, will get to drive the fire truck.

When the next vaccine comes out, I got nuthin’ to say.