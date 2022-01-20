Guest opinion: FWP's hunting regulation proposals defy science and sense

However, in many districts where elk are supposedly too populous, cow-only permits are already widely available, but it’s virtually impossible to get permission to hunt private lands where cows are concentrated. If elk have reached pest proportions, then why aren’t farmers and ranchers begging us to come hunt them?

In much of Montana, FWP is mandated to achieve elk population sizes stipulated in an outdated elk management plan that doesn’t reflect today’s realities. This plan is currently being updated based on a wealth of new information, and I oppose drastically changing hunting permit allocations before the process is complete.

So, what exactly is the hidden agenda behind the current season setting proposals? I’m generally not susceptible to conspiracy theories but given the blatant disparities between stated problems and proposed solutions, I can’t resist speculating about goings on behind the curtain. Replacing limited permits with huge numbers of general bull permits will create intense demand for access in districts where most land is privately owned. Might elected officials be attempting to thank politically connected landowners that contribute to their campaigns by gifting them limitless elk hunting opportunity and providing them a market that allows them to sell access to the highest bidder?