Guest opinion: Keystone means jobs, affordable energy — and Biden needs it

Americans are concerned about President-elect Biden’s campaign pledge to veto the Keystone pipeline. And they should be. Keystone is a new oil pipeline from Alberta, Canada, that will bring an additional 830,000 barrels a day to the US. Much of it — including the border crossing — is already built. Completing Keystone means new jobs, affordable gasoline, and energy security. A presidential veto would kill all of these.

But here’s the good news. Politicians often say one thing to get elected and then do something quite different when they win. And there’s good reason to think that President Biden will be more pragmatic than candidate Biden.

For the past 12 months, Joe Biden had to prioritize winning the support of the progressive or “Woke” wing of the Democratic Party. First in the primaries—when he was competing with the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — and then in the general election — when he needed the progressives to turn out in large numbers to beat Trump. To win this political marathon, Biden endorsed the Green New Deal and made the promise to veto Keystone. It worked. But now as president, Biden faces a new set of even bigger challenges, and the political value of the Woke wing of his party is rapidly declining.