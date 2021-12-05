Guest opinion: 'Major issues at MetraPark' deserve formal evaluation

Next I went to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, home of the Snake River Stampede and also a regular stop for the PBR. This facility has a 12,000-seat arena, 10,500-seat amphitheater and a large equestrian venue with multiple facilities. Prior to privatizing management, taxpayers contributed approximately $1.3 million, with that amount decreasing to very little subsidy prior to COVID. With this information I proposed we look at both existing management and possibly privatizing management.

My motion at the County Commissioners meeting was to do exactly that. There is a very vocal faction that does not believe we should look at alternative methods of management and wants to rely on a study performed 16 years ago that said public management is better. We could do that again and rely on a third party to make that decision. That is an easy out for elected officials. As a past Montana State legislator, it would have been a lot easier to hire consultants to make all of our decisions. My belief is that I was elected to make decisions based on information gathered from multiple sources, not to delegate it to a third party.