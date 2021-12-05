Guest opinion: 'Major issues at MetraPark' deserve formal evaluation

MetraPark is an amazing Yellowstone County asset. To keep it viable for the future, the MetraPark Advisory Board started work on “Vision 2025.” There are big things in the plan, such as an amphitheater and possibly a smaller music venue along with upgrades to existing buildings.
Over the past two years, a lot of public input was received during this process and one of the items that people were concerned about was “MetraPark management.” Management is a major issue going forward. Yellowstone County residents currently pay taxes to subsidize operational expenses of more than $2 million annually. Adding additional facilities could increase that amount substantially unless we look at how it is managed. So far in this plan, operation and maintenance (O&M) have not been addressed.
With this huge concern, I decided to look into how other facilities are managed. I had heard about the Casper, Wyoming, facility being privately managed and decided to take a road trip to check it out.
The Casper facility is managed by a Montana native from Winnett who has family here in Billings. The Casper arena has been home to the College National Rodeo Championships for the past 20 years and a regular stop for the PBR. This facility is owned by the City of Casper but is privately managed. I met with their mayor, city administrator, one county commissioner and some employees. Every one of them had great things to say about private management of their facility.
Next I went to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, home of the Snake River Stampede and also a regular stop for the PBR. This facility has a 12,000-seat arena, 10,500-seat amphitheater and a large equestrian venue with multiple facilities. Prior to privatizing management, taxpayers contributed approximately $1.3 million, with that amount decreasing to very little subsidy prior to COVID. With this information I proposed we look at both existing management and possibly privatizing management.
My motion at the County Commissioners meeting was to do exactly that. There is a very vocal faction that does not believe we should look at alternative methods of management and wants to rely on a study performed 16 years ago that said public management is better. We could do that again and rely on a third party to make that decision. That is an easy out for elected officials. As a past Montana State legislator, it would have been a lot easier to hire consultants to make all of our decisions. My belief is that I was elected to make decisions based on information gathered from multiple sources, not to delegate it to a third party.
My path to achieve this is to get information from the public, have a consultant evaluate our current management structure and request information and qualifications from private management companies. On Nov. 30, we awarded a contract to a specialized venue consulting firm to do the internal evaluation. The next step is to look at what the private sector has to offer by issuing a Request for Information and Qualifications. When I was running for County Commissioner, Metra management was one of the biggest items I heard that needed to be fixed. I have been asked a lot about what is wrong with the current management.
It became very evident early in my tenure that there were some major issues at MetraPark. In the first three months as a commissioner it was disclosed that a MetraPark deposit of more than $7,000 from 2018 was never deposited in MetraPark’s account. Just disappeared! To my amazement I found out later that daily reconciliations of the box office were also not being performed. There are many other examples of not having sound policies and procedures. On the revenue side, there are a lot of opportunities we are not capitalizing on.
As an example, Commissioners budgeted $250,000 for the past two years to convert stationary signs to digital signs. This would have brought multiple benefits including higher revenue and safety with a really fast return on investment. Management never moved forward with this.
It is unfortunate that there is a lot of misinformation being distributed. I have heard outright fabrications that there will be no more dirt events. There will still be dirt events! Both privately managed facilities I looked at have dirt events.
The Montana Fair, 4-H, Nile, Chase Hawks, monster trucks, shows, etc. will not be gone. For those who say I have already made up my mind, that is not true. As your commissioner it is my responsibility to look at all alternatives and make the best decisions for Yellowstone County citizens.
Don Jones is a current Yellowstone County Commissioner. He's a business owner who also formally served six years on the Billings City Council and three terms in the state Legislature.