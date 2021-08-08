Guest opinion: MontanaFair brings us together, and the money it makes doesn't hurt

But to really understand MontanaFair, we need to look a little closer at the history and origins of fairs. Technically, fairs have likely existed as long as civilization, but for our purposes, we’ll focus on the “the county fair.” This concept was first initiated by agricultural-based communities in the early 1800s and were almost entirely centered on livestock exhibits and competitions.

In some ways this continues for MontanaFair. The livestock exhibitions and 4H events are still at its heart. We already have nearly 450 4H/FFA exhibitors (with a record number of out-of-county animals), and the Western Ranch Expo will be bursting with animals entered in the Open Jackpot Shows. We also have a record number of horse entries in our Open Horse Show and Mini/Pony Show.

Here at our fair, the people involved come back year after year and know exactly what they need to do and how to do it. Leading up to the fair, it can seem like a gigantic bowl of chaos, but on that first day the gates open and everything becomes this beautifully orchestrated piece of MetraPark art.

But why does it matter? How does our fair fit into today’s digital and fast-paced life?