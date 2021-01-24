Guest opinion: Now is the time for unity in Montana

Seemingly in Billings and many other communities around Montana, people refuse to believe that racism exists. They consistently say that “left-wing extremists” are trying to cause a divide in not only our state, but the country as well, when in fact all parties have racist people in them. It’s very discouraging that certain people don’t acknowledge that racism is a huge problem in Montana. These people choose to ignore the struggle and challenges that people of color face daily because of the color of their skin. They don’t realize, don’t care to acknowledge, or they truly do not care that people of color are constant targets of hateful speech, violent actions and institutional racism. They don’t understand what it’s like to be followed or fear for your life while doing basic everyday activities like shopping, driving, or walking down the sidewalk for exercise, because people will negatively judge you by the color of your skin.

Growing up in Montana as a mixed-race person (1/2 LatinX, 1/2 white), I was called racial slurs, made out to be a “joke” with stereotypical comments based on my race, and made fun of because I “looked different.” I know personally that racism and violence happen here and often have seen and heard it all my life. My black husband can’t even walk our dogs without people yelling the “N-word” at him from their vehicles and then speeding off. It seems like, in these last few months, since Trump has lost the election, people are being even more blatantly hateful and angry and showing their racism even more aggressively and vocally. As the president of People for BIPOC, I have had several people tell me they have been targeted by racism and violent behavior simply because of the color of their skin. People at well-known businesses have been attacked by customers vocally. They have had customers put racist propaganda in their personal items and customers have put a black plastic doll with a noose and hung it from a fixture in the store.