Guest opinion: Rosendale misstates numerous facts on Afghan refugees

Rather than refute Congressman Rosendale’s opinion point-by-point, we urge readers to research. Seek credible clarification of the actual data regarding special immigrant visas and humanitarian parolee status. Learn more about the substantial vetting efforts as well as factors that slowed the interview process during the last administration and the current one.

Read the U.S. military accounts of the contributions of Afghan allies, and question statements of “vast majority.” There is no shortage of information available to outline the mission, to define immigration processes, and to describe resettlement efforts. Televised news stories provide actual footage and interviews from the village where we served. Even the link in the online version of Congressman Rosendale’s opinion will direct readers to an explanation that “the ‘majority’ of the Afghans who will be resettled in the U.S. worked ‘directly’ with the U.S. on the mission in Afghanistan ….” The link will also shed a much different light on Congressman Rosendale’s claim that “the vast majority of Afghans brought in … just happened to board an American plane during the rushed evacuation.” The information is available.