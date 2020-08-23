Guest opinion: SD2 superintendent asks for patience, kindness as school year begins

There is, at the same time, the reality that a student is right now living in a dangerous situation from which school is the only escape. The sharp decline in reports of suspected abuse and neglect since schools closed tells me there are children in danger now. That risk is not more important than the risk of virus transmission, but it is just as real.

There is no obvious path forward. These are hard decisions, with real consequences. I’ve seen the strain and emotion on the faces of teachers and staff who are struggling with the desire to keep themselves and their families safe, while still feeling that excitement that comes with the start of a new year. I’ve had many sleepless nights as I consider all the people that Billings schools encompasses and the impact of my decisions on each of them. Balancing risks and rewards in an uncertain environment is difficult, but there are positives that come with all the challenges.

Tomorrow, the school year will begin, and with it will come new discoveries. We will learn more and more about safety and sanitation, we will adapt classroom and online learning to be more and more effective, and we will be a stronger district every day. We will need a good measure of patience and more than a little bit of kindness, but I know the breakthroughs are coming.