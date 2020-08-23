Guest opinion: SD2 superintendent asks for patience, kindness as school year begins

Tomorrow begins perhaps the most challenging school year in modern history. A majority of the 17,000 students enrolled in Billings Public Schools will return to the classroom, while more than 2,400 virtual learners will begin their school year next week.
The constantly shifting dynamics of the coronavirus in our state and nation has thrown typical school-year planning and preparation out the window. As we work to incorporate new evidence, best practices and community feedback into our strategy to mitigate virus transmission while continuing to provide a rigorous and rich academic learning environment, it seems as though everything is changing, all the time.
During this process of developing our reopening plan, nearly every day brought new information that caused us to reevaluate our decisions. Never did I expect that 2020 would bring the safety, operations and logistical challenges that we face.
However, tomorrow will come, and when it does hundreds of teachers and staff will warmly greet a fresh new class of students. There may be more elbow bumps than hugs, the boisterous chatter of the first day may be muffled by face masks, and the time to learn new practices may take longer, but there will also be a sense of familiarity that we have all sorely missed.
Our virtual learners will have a new and different year, but they will see familiar faces and develop routines that bring structure to their days. Teachers will rise to the challenge of engaging their students, watching with satisfaction as concepts are mastered and education continues in a new platform.
No part of what our community is confronting right now is easy. The fact is, every person is doing their best with a situation that none of us have faced before. Thousands of families are making the best decision they can with what feels like very limited information.
The school district is doing the same. We all want certainty — certainty that no one will get sick, that our protective measures are flawless, that nothing bad will happen inside the walls of our schools or within extra-curricular activities.
The reality is that certainty is unattainable, so we manage and mitigate every risk that we can identify. We rely on our public health and medical advisers. We ensure that our teachers have adequate PPE and cleaning materials to keep their classrooms safe. We count on parents to conduct daily health screens and send their students with masks on to school every day.
Things will continue to change as we move forward, and we need to be prepared to adapt. The medical professionals have clearly stated the effectiveness of masks and we are requiring all staff and students to wear them.
Some have asked why Billings Public Schools is even considering reopening and why we don’t go entirely virtual if the virus is still spreading in the community. There is a risk that a student or staff member will contract COVID-19, and I wish that was not the case.
There is, at the same time, the reality that a student is right now living in a dangerous situation from which school is the only escape. The sharp decline in reports of suspected abuse and neglect since schools closed tells me there are children in danger now. That risk is not more important than the risk of virus transmission, but it is just as real.
There is no obvious path forward. These are hard decisions, with real consequences. I’ve seen the strain and emotion on the faces of teachers and staff who are struggling with the desire to keep themselves and their families safe, while still feeling that excitement that comes with the start of a new year. I’ve had many sleepless nights as I consider all the people that Billings schools encompasses and the impact of my decisions on each of them. Balancing risks and rewards in an uncertain environment is difficult, but there are positives that come with all the challenges.
Tomorrow, the school year will begin, and with it will come new discoveries. We will learn more and more about safety and sanitation, we will adapt classroom and online learning to be more and more effective, and we will be a stronger district every day. We will need a good measure of patience and more than a little bit of kindness, but I know the breakthroughs are coming.
I am proud of our teachers and staff who are right now thinking about their students — your children – and preparing for them to have the best school year possible.
Tomorrow will come — let’s do all we can to take care of each other.
