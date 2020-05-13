Guest view: Live music isn’t just about the vibe, it’s good for the economy

Pub Station in downtown Billings just celebrated our five-year anniversary, and couldn’t be more humbled by the community support we have received. We were the first to bring in Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, and so many more acts on their way up.
Because of recent events, businesses have seen a dramatic reduction in income — up to 50%. Unfortunately, unlike restaurants and other local businesses, entertainment venues like the Pub Station have no way to pivot to serve our community. There is no “contactless” version of live music or “take-out” way to offer the nightlife and entertainment our venues provide. We are in the business of gathering people together, which for the foreseeable future will not be possible. We currently show a revenue loss of 99%, in addition to the refunding of tickets to canceled events. Entertainment venues are some of the few shuttered businesses considered as “Phase 3” or the “Last Phase” for re-opening. Even after the ability to partially open, we will likely not be able to operate for the next 12 to 18 months at our full legal capacity, which is key to the success of business model like ours.
Live entertainment adds to a community’s vibrancy, culture, and appeal. It provides an escape from the ordinary, a shared experience that a physical object cannot replicate, and a much needed release for many. Music has a way of lifting people up, and helps many push forward in difficult times. I’ve been there, as I’m sure many of you have. A tune that you can’t get out of your head, or an inspiring lyric that forges a new path in life, this is what makes the love of music and live entertainment so personal and so important.
Live entertainment is also a major economic driver for local communities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the arts and culture sector is a $730 billion industry, which represents 4.2% of the nation’s GDP — a larger share of the economy than transportation, tourism, agriculture, and construction. In 2017, The Americans for the Arts cite a direct and indirect economic impact of a music venue. For every dollar spent at that venue, there is a $10 to $12 impact within a community. Locally, that makes the annual economic impact of the Pub Station in the $20 million to $24 million range.
When other local independent venues are added in, the impact could likely be $100 million or more. While no studies have been done exclusively in Billings, I have fielded calls weekly from downtown restaurants and breweries asking about event ticket sales. In FY 2019, our events brought 55,000 people to downtown Billings. With increased patrons, comes increased business for all. Local restaurants have increased their staff to match the rise in activity when there is a Pub Station event. We have watched as local hotels advertise our events, asking out-of-town patrons to stay with them when they come to Billings. I know this isn’t science, it is real life. The economic benefit to other businesses is real in Billings. Big Sky Economic Development, Billings Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Billings and Visit Billings promote this positive financial impact to local businesses generated from entertainment.
The Pub Station has become a part of the newly established National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which has one primary goal: to preserve the music ecosystem in our local communities. They play a vital role in many towns’ economies and cultures.
How can you help? Contact Gov. Steve Bullock and ask that Phase 3 businesses like the Pub Station are included in Montana’s economic recovery plan. Contact Sens. Tester and Daines and Rep. Gianforte. Ask them to ensure venues are included in the upcoming relief package, so we and others like us have the financial support needed to weather this storm until we’re able to reopen and gather together again. Help us survive so we can once again thrive and help the local community thrive. We are all in this together.
We look forward to welcoming you through our doors once more.
For more information, and to take action to help independent venues, visithttps://www.nivassoc.org/take-action.
Sean Lynch is the co-owner of Pub Station in downtown Billings.
