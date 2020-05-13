Guest view: Live music isn’t just about the vibe, it’s good for the economy

Because of recent events, businesses have seen a dramatic reduction in income — up to 50%. Unfortunately, unlike restaurants and other local businesses, entertainment venues like the Pub Station have no way to pivot to serve our community. There is no “contactless” version of live music or “take-out” way to offer the nightlife and entertainment our venues provide. We are in the business of gathering people together, which for the foreseeable future will not be possible. We currently show a revenue loss of 99%, in addition to the refunding of tickets to canceled events. Entertainment venues are some of the few shuttered businesses considered as “Phase 3” or the “Last Phase” for re-opening. Even after the ability to partially open, we will likely not be able to operate for the next 12 to 18 months at our full legal capacity, which is key to the success of business model like ours.