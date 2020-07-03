Happy 244th, America. We love you.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear America,

Congratulations on your 244th birthday.

We're going to light a bunch of candles to you here in Montana, and notably, over at Mount Rushmore also. We'll do our best not to light up any of your forests in the process.

You were barely nine years old when some of our forefathers got together and wrote this:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The capitalization is a little random, but that's still a pretty darned inspiring opening paragraph.

We're still working on the "more perfect" part. Domestic tranquility is still aspirational also. But with blood and bravery, we have secured the blessings of liberty, time and again, and we enjoy those blessings as we celebrate this year.