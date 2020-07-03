Happy 244th, America. We love you.

Dear America,
Congratulations on your 244th birthday.
We're going to light a bunch of candles to you here in Montana, and notably, over at Mount Rushmore also. We'll do our best not to light up any of your forests in the process.
You were barely nine years old when some of our forefathers got together and wrote this:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The capitalization is a little random, but that's still a pretty darned inspiring opening paragraph.
We're still working on the "more perfect" part. Domestic tranquility is still aspirational also. But with blood and bravery, we have secured the blessings of liberty, time and again, and we enjoy those blessings as we celebrate this year.
Less than 80 years after those words were written, that union was gravely threatened, as I'm sure you remember, and we're still dealing with the reverberations of that. Many are now correctly taking exception to our longtime practice of honoring the traitors who fought against you in that Civil War, with idols carved from marble and granite.
More importantly, we have not yet become a country with equal opportunities and fair treatment for all. We're working on that right now as well.
We've had an epidemic lately. No, we don't mean COVID. We mean an epidemic of hatred. We have division, and vitriol, and prejudice, and that's just on social media.
But as all Americans honor your birthday, we hope we can dispense with the sniping at one another, put down the smartphones and pick up something barbecued, watch fireworks, and remember why we all love you so much.
