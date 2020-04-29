Keep it local: Help the small businesses trying to get back on their feet

Now’s our chance.
As businesses begin opening up during Phase 1 of our COVID recovery here, we have an opportunity to do something enormously positive for our Billings economy: Shop local.
As the Keep it Local section in Sunday’s Billings Gazette showed clearly, there are plenty of locally owned businesses eager for our business after weathering a couple of difficult months without precedent.
The COVID-19 shutdown has certainly been difficult for all of us — but businesses forced to close their doors have certainly suffered greatly.
For all of us, many purchases — from haircuts to home improvement — have had to be delayed. And the reality is that even as stores open, many of those purchases will continue to be delayed because so many people have lost jobs.
Certainly, it will be a long time before our economy approaches what might be called “normal.” But the more we are able to support the local businesses trying to get back on their feet, the sooner jobs will return.
The “multiplier effect” of spending with locally owned businesses has long been cited. It’s undeniable that dollars kept in the community by local business have a powerful effect. Less obvious but absolutely true is that shopping at smaller locally owned businesses conserves energy and helps the environment; encourages and supports entrepreneurship; nurtures the community as local business owners are the biggest supporters of local nonprofits; and encourages product decisions that align with our own tastes and customs.
Local businesses exist to serve our needs. Now is the time to let them do it.
Also, as we return to our marketplaces, we need to remember that we’re not out of the clutches of the pandemic yet. There’s a reason this is called “Phase 1” of the reopening. And if we want to get to phases 2 and 3 instead of returning to a full shutdown, we all need to be sensible.
Do businesses and their employees the courtesy of wearing a mask when you shop, whenever possible. Maintain distance between yourself, other shoppers, and store employees. And, particularly if you are in a higher-risk group, keep store visits to an absolute minimum.
As consumers, we have a lot to give. Let’s give it wisely, and take care of ourselves first.
