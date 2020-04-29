Keep it local: Help the small businesses trying to get back on their feet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now’s our chance.

As businesses begin opening up during Phase 1 of our COVID recovery here, we have an opportunity to do something enormously positive for our Billings economy: Shop local.

As the Keep it Local section in Sunday’s Billings Gazette showed clearly, there are plenty of locally owned businesses eager for our business after weathering a couple of difficult months without precedent.

The COVID-19 shutdown has certainly been difficult for all of us — but businesses forced to close their doors have certainly suffered greatly.

For all of us, many purchases — from haircuts to home improvement — have had to be delayed. And the reality is that even as stores open, many of those purchases will continue to be delayed because so many people have lost jobs.

Certainly, it will be a long time before our economy approaches what might be called “normal.” But the more we are able to support the local businesses trying to get back on their feet, the sooner jobs will return.