Letter to the editor: Mercer is Grinch

Rep. Bill Mercer is worse than the Grinch, who only hated Christmas and presents. Mercer uses his position in the legislature to attack many of the people who do the most good for our society: the public school teachers, the public janitors, the public road crews, the public sanitation workers, the public water treatment plant workers and many more. We count on these workers to provide us with safe drinking water and quality public services.
In case you haven't noticed, Montana is a great place to live. Our public workers are a big reason why this is the case. Grow a heart, Rep Mercer. Kill HB 168.
Gary Weiss
Park City