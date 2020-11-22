Letter to the editor: MT needs an Indigenous People’s Day

“Destiny is the scape-goat which we make responsible for all our crimes and follies; a necessity which we set down invincible when we have no wish to strive against it.” -Alexander Belfour (1767-1829), Scottish novelist. In 1296, English invaded Scotland, and two wars resulted. Scotland gained their independence, more or less.

It is not remarkable that Belfour wrote the quote above. To my mind, he is writing with the past English occupation.

Let’s consider now the mind of the Indigenous of the New World in relation to the quote above. Could they write the same of white Europeans? In my thoughts this quote applies exactly with the opinions of many Americans, and many Montanans.

My point of this long introduction is to state my support for an Indigenous Day state holiday in Montana. Shane Morigeau, who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, introduced such a bill in February 2019 in the Montana House where it passed 62 to 35. It didn’t pass in the Senate Committee though.

The potential cost was used as a pretense for its failure, but the quote above is no doubt applicable once again. In 52 days the legislative session is starting which can do the correct thing, of which South Dakota and Idaho have already done.