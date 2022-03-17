Letter to the editor: US needs strong leaders like Zelenskyy

I am old enough to remember WWII. I remember air-raid drills and the rationing of gasoline, meat, sugar, tires, and shoes.

The civilized world is dealing with a madman on the loose in Vladimir Putin. My smart brother Nic said decades ago, "You can take the boy out of the KGB, but you can't take the KGB out of the boy."

This nation has faced other globally-dangerous mad men. Hitler tops that list. We once fortunately had our own "mad men"...not insane like Putin, but mad, as in, angry -- strong, forceful leaders, like Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, Truman, Patton, Halsey, Nimitz, JFK, Reagan, and Eisenhower. Men with a respected voice. Where are they now?

Our White House is infested with rudderless occupants. We have a confused puppet in our Oval Office, timid milquetoasts in our State Department, and our apologetic diplomats could not negotiate a Little League squabble. Where are the courageous, mad men and women, who will stand up to the likes of Putin, Xi, and those zealots in Iran? Time is not on our side.

Ukraine's nightly horror is being used to distract us from the everyday local "war" that we are reminded of when we buy expensive gasoline that doesn’t leave enough to buy groceries. It's called inflation. This once energy-rich nation is now hat-in-hand, begging our enemies for oil. What? Knowledgeable historians will tell you that we won WWII because we had the oil, and "they" didn't. Period.

We are standing on the very oil and coal we need, but the shrill and misguided "greenie" zealots are advising us to just go buy an electric car. In the meantime, Putin is using the money we pay him for his dirty oil to finance the bombing of Ukrainian women and children, as the world watches from the sidelines.

I say, will the real mad man, and mad woman, please stand up? And then go stand up to Putin, Xi, Iran, et al, before it's too late. It is unconscionable, that the U.S.A. has no Volodymyr Zalenskyy.

Where are you? Are you in our Senate, the House, maybe the Pentagon? We need you. Now.

Jim Nichols

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0