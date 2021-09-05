Letters to the editor: You're not free to spread pestilence

I had to laugh when I read Sue Vinton's piece in The Gazette. What pray tell is "over the line" about criticism of the absurd and criminally irresponsible legislation limiting measures that can be taken to control COVID, and to protect vulnerable Montanans from needless sickness and death? There is something very sick and twisted about this.
Any mature intelligent adult recognizes that freedom comes with responsibility. The responsibility to prevent your own actions from endangering others. Nobody challenges drunk driving laws, do they? There are thousands of people in this country who think "freedom" involves being able to freely spread pestilence and cause death. That is a silly childish and immature view of freedom.
There is a word for giving aid and comfort to the enemy, and clearly COVID is the enemy and America and the world are in a battle against it. We have few weapons against this virus that is killing our fellow Americans, clogging our hospitals and ICUs, and costing Americans dearly. Those weapons include responsible behavior for the conditions, mask wearing where people are gathered, and vaccination, as well as avoiding large close gatherings. Legislation prevents employers from mandating vaccinations even where people are in close contact with vulnerable people every day, and does everything possible to discourage mask wearing short of making it a crime, probably next on the agenda. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads:
“No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
This applies to every member of the Legislature who voted for this legislation as well as the governor who signed it into law.
Howard Wilkinson
Melville