Letters to the editor: You're not free to spread pestilence

I had to laugh when I read Sue Vinton's piece in The Gazette. What pray tell is "over the line" about criticism of the absurd and criminally irresponsible legislation limiting measures that can be taken to control COVID, and to protect vulnerable Montanans from needless sickness and death? There is something very sick and twisted about this.

Any mature intelligent adult recognizes that freedom comes with responsibility. The responsibility to prevent your own actions from endangering others. Nobody challenges drunk driving laws, do they? There are thousands of people in this country who think "freedom" involves being able to freely spread pestilence and cause death. That is a silly childish and immature view of freedom.