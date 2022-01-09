Montana opinion: Congratulations to Tommy Mellott and the Bobcats

You could say Tommy Mellott's quiet leadership, physical skills and mental discipline inspired the whole state to get behind the Bobcats' improbable run through the playoffs to the FCS national championship game.

You could say he's the latest in a long line of Montana State stars from Butte.

You could say Tommy Mellott is a symbol of Butte's toughness.

And you'd be right, every time.

Butte and all of Montana has a right to be proud of this incredibly talented freshman quarterback who accomplished more than anyone could have predicted when he took over the leadership of a Bobcat team, disappointed by a loss to the University of Montana, and helped to win the ensuing three playoff games by big margins, against very tough competition.

But most of all, we are proud of the young man's character.