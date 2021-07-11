Montana opinion: If we want border open, we need to do better with vaccination

The agency is under increasing pressure to take the lead on fully reopening the border, fueled in large part by the decline in new COVID infections thanks to the increasing vaccination rate. In June, the Centers for Disease Control reduced its warning about the risk of contracting the virus via travel through Canada — from “very high” to “high.” As of early July, more than 26 million Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or nearly 80% of those eligible.

On the U.S. side, more than 332 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at last count, with at least 158 million U.S. citizens fully vaccinated. President Biden had pushed hard for a nationwide goal of administering at least one dose to at least 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July, but so far the number is about 67%.

Montana is not quite up to that level yet. Although more than 513,000 residents have received at least one dose, that’s still only about 48% of the state’s population — but still much better than either of our immediate neighbors in Idaho or North Dakota.

If Montanans want to help convince our neighbors to the north that it’s safe to reopen the border, we might want to do a better job of vaccinating more of our residents. Until then, Canadians can be forgiven for being a bit hesitant.