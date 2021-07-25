Montana opinion: State's retreat from 'bad actor' enforcement is outrageous

The state has already paid out more than $50 million in costs. Zortman alone has cost state and federal agencies combined more than $70 million to date.

Over 17 years of mining there, Pegasus extracted more than 2.5 million ounces of gold.

Butte’s own Judy Martz, then the governor, signed the 2001 Montana Metals Mine Reclamation Act, containing the “bad actor” provision, which requires mining companies and their executives to complete past cleanup operations or reimburse the state for cleanup costs before they can get permits for new mines.

The twist in this case is that Baker is now CEO of Hecla Mining Co., which is seeking permits for two mines on the edge of the Cabinet Wilderness near Noxon.

We have nothing against those projects. Hecla itself has a good record — but the company knew both the bad actor law and the contents of Baker’s resume when Baker was chosen as its leader.

Obviously, the state DEQ made the decision to apply the “bad actor” law to Baker, and therefore to Hecla, when Gov. Steve Bullock was in charge.

And in May of this year, District Judge Mike Menahan rejected Baker’s attempt to evade the law, ruling that the bad actor law did indeed apply to Baker and Hecla.