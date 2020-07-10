Montana opinion: We must find a new generation of conservation giants

When we walk the Missouri Breaks or float that magnificent bountiful river that defines much of our state, we owe homage to Jim Posewitz, who prevented a wild and scenic river from becoming a series of dam tailwaters. Same goes for the Yellowstone, which is still the longest undammed river in the Lower 48, thanks to Dan Bailey, and thanks to Posewitz.

They and other conservation heroes worked tirelessly and successfully to preserve much of what is wild and free about our state’s outdoors.

But the passing of Posewitz on Friday reminds us that we are losing too many of these champions. Schoonen died less than a year ago. We’ve also lost Atcheson, Lilly and others in the last few years.

Land Tawney, the Montanan who is national president and CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said Saturday about Posewitz, “Our biggest tribute to Jim would be to understand the story of our conservation legacy and fight like hell to pass it on to the next generation — guaranteeing that the lion that is his legacy will still roar."

Threats to our outdoor heritage in Montana have never been greater.