Gazette opinion: Can Congress help cure a problem it has helped to cause?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Can Congress address the mess Montana ranchers find themselves in?

I guess we’ll find out. Congress sure helped get them there.

Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester is in the minority, but he has sufficient seniority to move the needle in the world’s greatest deliberative body. Right now, he’s pushing several measures that might help, including:

- A bill, cosponsored with South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds, to allow state-inspected processing facilities to sell across state lines. The bill is being touted as a way to reduce the meat production bottleneck referred to recently in this space, giving ranchers additional opportunities to bring their cattle to market;

- A bill, cosponsored with Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, that would require packers to buy at least 50 percent of their cattle via spot payments. It’s intended to decrease the market’s dependence on packer-manipulated formula pricing. That pricing has resulted in a situation in which one expert estimated this week that packers are making $2,000 a head while ranchers lose $500 per head, and consumers pay some of the highest prices ever.