How to help

Tumbleweed gratefully accepts donations to stock its food pantry, clothing closet and personal hygiene supply, but what it needs the most year round is cash to pay its dedicated, highly trained staff of 22 who work 24/7 to end youth homelessness. To donate, go to tumbleweedprogram.org and click on the "donate now" button.

For more information, phone 406-259-2558.

Tumbleweed operates a 24-hour toll-free hotline for youth and families in crisis: 1-888-816-4702.