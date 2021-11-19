Gazette opinion: State should not overburden Billings with convicts

Why is Billings a dumping ground for the state Department of Corrections?

The numbers are stark. In an excellent Billings Gazette article last Sunday, reporter A.J. Etherington wrote that Yellowstone County has 15 percent of the state’s population but is currently home to 2,388 community-supervised convicts, 24 percent of the statewide total.

It’s an inescapable fact that some of those people are contributing to Billings’ crime rate, second-highest in the state.

One reason the state gives for the disproportionate number of offenders paroled or conditionally released to Billings is the existing criminal-justice infrastructure. As Etherington reported, Billings has two prerelease programs, a substance use disorder program, a sex offender program, 34 sober living facilities, drug courts, veterans’ courts and the largest number of probation and parole officers in the state — 35 as of 2019.

It’s the “if you build it, they will come” syndrome. This is ultimately the state’s responsibility to correct by spreading such resources to Montana’s other larger cities. The Legislature needs to step up and fund more probation and parole officers in more cities and incentivize the establishment of more prerelease, sober living, sex-offender and substance-abuse programs, spread out across Montana.