Gazette opinion: Testing capacity needed, and feds could do more

The federal government knew COVID-19 was coming. It had weeks, if not several months, to prepare.

That's why news of a conversation between frustrated governors and President Donald J. Trump was disturbing. Keep in mind it was Trump who predicted that the cases of coronavirus would soon be zero after the number hit 15, and it was Trump who wanted the nation reopened fully by Easter.

The governors voiced concerns that the federal government is not providing enough testing and supplies, and Trump said he had not heard anything about the shortages, when, in fact, Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading up the response team, had governors reportedly upset for the same issues several days ago. There was simply no excuse for the inaction.

We point this out not as a swipe toward Trump, who has rightly pushed his administration to get relief directly into the hands of Americans. His administration came up with what appears to be a very good relief plan and he signed it immediately after Congress had acted. The stock market and the economy appears to have responded positively. It's not like everything the federal government has done is bad.

Yet, our concern is two-fold. First, we share Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's worry that there will not be enough testing for the coronavirus.