Guest opinion: 110 local physicians urge vaccination, masks, for school-age children

Dear parents of school-aged children,

We are a group of local physicians who are very concerned about how the start of the school year will affect the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Currently, the delta variant is the predominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in our community. We know that this variant is more infectious than previous variants, and we have seen a sharp rise in case numbers and hospitalization rates. Unfortunately, the nation is also seeing higher rates of hospitalization in children due to the delta variant. With the start of the school year fast approaching, we wanted to offer two simple things that you can do to keep your family safe:

1. Make sure that everyone in your family age 12 and over is vaccinated.

The vaccines that are currently available are very effective at preventing severe illness and death, even with the delta variant, and are safe. We have seen in other areas of the country where school has already begun that communities with high vaccination rates have fewer cases of COVID-19 in kids, and lower hospitalization rates in general. If you have questions about whether the vaccine is safe for you due to a health condition, talk with your primary care physician about it.

2. Send your kid(s) to school in a mask.