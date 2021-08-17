Guest opinion: 110 local physicians urge vaccination, masks, for school-age children

Dear parents of school-aged children,
We are a group of local physicians who are very concerned about how the start of the school year will affect the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Currently, the delta variant is the predominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in our community. We know that this variant is more infectious than previous variants, and we have seen a sharp rise in case numbers and hospitalization rates. Unfortunately, the nation is also seeing higher rates of hospitalization in children due to the delta variant. With the start of the school year fast approaching, we wanted to offer two simple things that you can do to keep your family safe:
1. Make sure that everyone in your family age 12 and over is vaccinated.
The vaccines that are currently available are very effective at preventing severe illness and death, even with the delta variant, and are safe. We have seen in other areas of the country where school has already begun that communities with high vaccination rates have fewer cases of COVID-19 in kids, and lower hospitalization rates in general. If you have questions about whether the vaccine is safe for you due to a health condition, talk with your primary care physician about it.
2. Send your kid(s) to school in a mask.
Masks have shown to be an effective strategy for reducing the transmission of COVID-19. The CDC, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics have all recommended that masks be worn in schools, and current CDC guidelines state that kids in K-12 classrooms will not count as close contacts and will not need to quarantine IF both the infected student and the contact were consistently, correctly wearing masks during the exposure. So more kids in masks means fewer kids out of school due to a COVID-19 exposure. At the time this letter is being written, plans for many local schools do not include masks being required. We feel that universal masking in schools is essential until all children have the opportunity to be vaccinated; if you agree, please reach out (as we have) to your local school leadership.
We appreciate your help in working towards a healthy community with healthy kids.
Editor's note: A full list of the signers of this letter is included with the online version.
