Guest opinion: Biden's misguided policy is to blame for higher energy prices

While the outcome of this appeal is uncertain, the message the Biden policy is ending to America’s energy sector is clear: You are now a sunset industry. Investors got this message too, which explains why energy company valuations remain so low, despite rising oil prices and profitability. Why invest in drilling new wells if your government is trying to destroy your future markets?

Now fast forward to July. As gasoline prices began to spike, Biden publicly asked OPEC to increase its production of oil. Apparently, he hoped that increased supply from OPEC would offset growing demand as the US and global economies recover from COVID shutdowns.

OPEC predictably ignored this request. The higher oil prices go, the happier the oil exporting countries become. But the bigger question was: Why would a president want to increase Americans’ dependency for energy security on the most politically unstable region in the world? Has everyone forgotten the 1970s, when OPEC embargos tripled the global price of oil not once but twice?