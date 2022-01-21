Guest opinion: Daines-backed bill would hurt consumers, tech companies

Sen. Steve Daines has found common ground with Democratic Sen. and 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
Their goal? To pass the American Innovation and Choice Act, which will subject companies’ basic business decisions to the regulatory whims of political appointees like Federal Trade Commission chief Lina Khan. Khan is a progressive favorite of Sen. Elizabeth Warren who shares little in common with a staunch conservative like Daines.
Daines has championed freedom from government overreach and spoken out against growth- and job-creation-stifling regulation. He represents a state known for resisting big government, intrusive policies across the board. Nonetheless, he has gotten on board with Klobuchar’s plan to hand massive new regulatory authority to Khan. If their bill passes, it will ultimately be used to get the government in the business of your business.
Under the guise of preventing a “covered platform” from “unfairly preferenc[ing] (its) own products, services, or lines of business over those of another business user on the covered platform in a [harmful] manner” or “unfairly limit[ing] the ability of another business user … to compete on the covered platform” or “discriminat[ing]” in its terms of service to similarly situated businesses, the bill would give unchecked authority to the FTC and Department of Justice.
Those are the federal antitrust agencies, and under the bill they would be empowered to review how Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google (and maybe others) respond to your search inquiries and the services they provide to consumers, and whether their response to your search inquiry, or the provision of services to you, is unfair to their competitors.
The bill gives government enormous power to decide what is “unfair” and “discriminatory” — ambiguous, uncertain and subjective terms — and opens businesses up to monetary fines of up to 15% of U.S. revenue for the period in which a violation is found to have occurred. The effect will be chilling.
Moreover, it will mark a real departure from traditional American, conservative views on antitrust laws and a shift toward a European approach. Unlike in the European Union, American conservative approaches to antitrust focus on the welfare of consumers, not competitors. This means consumers enjoy lower prices and better service, and greater innovation, as competitors are not stymied by over-regulation.
By contrast, consumers come second under the European/Klobuchar/Daines approach. This speculatively posits that a successful firm, by itself offering superior services, lower prices, and innovative products in the present, may disadvantage competition in future by making it harder for less efficient competitors to survive without the first firm’s support. But this disregards that protection of less efficient firms from competition will harm consumers through higher prices, weaker service and less innovation.
“Equal treatment” means competitors lack incentives to develop and offer superior services to distinguish themselves from existing dominant players in markets. So too do market leaders, who are under this regime incentivized to rest on their laurels.
The Department of Justice and the FTC would have authority to designate firms that meet certain metrics as “covered platforms,” and the courts would have limited ability to overturn bad decisions. The bill’s language raises concerns about access to, and sharing of, information — and fresh privacy worries, to boot. But none of this will register with the public so much as the actual history of what has happened in the U.S. when this kind of approach has been taken by regulators — and let’s be clear, that history is ugly, especially when we’re thinking about its impact on consumers where the prices of things like gas and groceries are concerned. That is top of mind for many Montanans right now.
Democrats propose to “fix” the current inflation problem via the Daines/Klobuchar bill, though the overwhelming majority of economists disagree that this will work. Here is a hint of why: In the 1930s, the FTC used its unfairness authority to sanction the then-innovative Great Atlantic & Pacific grocery store for offering store-brand products, lower prices and superior service as compared to its competitors.
In the 1960s, the FTC took on a consortium of small and medium-sized grocery retailers that sought to create and sell a line of private label grocery products exclusively at their stores (a way to reduce prices). Around the same time, the FTC used its unfairness authority to sanction companies selling gasoline at lower prices than competitors. This was all bad for consumers, and it will probably happen again if enshrined into law via the Daines/Klobuchar legislation.
Montanans should insist Daines drops this bill like a hot potato. Consumers, conservatism, and traditional limited government principles will all suffer if it becomes law.
Bilal Sayyed is senior competition counsel with TechFreedom, dedicated to defending the freedoms that make technological progress possible.