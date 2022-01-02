Guest opinion: Expressing the Essence of Democracy

In my family, January 6, the Feast of the Epiphany, was a holy day of obligation, ending the Christmas season. My dad, who had been a candidate for the seminary, told us that “epiphany” was made up of the root words “epi” –essence – and “phanos” – expression. Epiphany, or January 6, was the expression of the essence of Christmas – the day we understood the meaning of Jesus.

On Epiphany in 2021, we understood clearly the essence of the outgoing administration. Power - its own power - was elevated above all else, even American democracy.

The 2020 election should have been one to celebrate. The largest number of Americans — in over 100 years — cast a ballot in our presidential elections. The clear winner picked by the majority of voters (7 million more) and the majority of electoral votes (74 more) was President Joe Biden.

Rather than conceding a fair election, an administration obsessed with power called it “stolen.” Bizarrely, this claim was advanced in Montana. We saw the largest Republican victories in our history, winning control of all 5 statewide offices for the first time. Not one elected Republican forsook office because of “fraud.” And there was none, as measured by Republicans across the country.