Guest opinion: Mask-wearing vital to keeping schools open

Many schools across the nation and state have successfully remained open for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic by following a multi-layered approach to protecting students, teachers, and staff. There is growing evidence that when schools follow COVID-19 mitigation strategies, such as those outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics, a significant increase in community transmission or in-school transmission rates is not generally realized.

This evidence should encourage educators and school systems to continue these best practices to keep their students, staff, and communities safe while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.

Universal cloth face coverings (masks) are one of the critical recommended mitigation strategies to keep schools safe. Further, there is mounting evidence about the importance of masks in reducing COVID-19 transmission in multiple settings, including schools. A recent CDC study of 397 children in Mississippi found that in-person school attendance was not associated with COVID-19 infection, unless masks were not consistently worn by students and staff.