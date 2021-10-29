Guest opinion: Public Safety Levy passage would aid Fire Department response

The Billings Fire Department is a dynamic and ever-evolving organization that has done more with the same resources for quite some time.

The demand for services from our community members is quickly becoming unsustainable as our calls for service have increased by 76% since 2010. Last year, we responded to 18,284 calls and in 2021, we anticipate a number well over 19,000.

Approximately 60% of our call volume is related to emergency medical services (EMS) and we send a fire engine along with our private partners, American Medical Response, to every one of the calls. Many of the EMS calls are non-life threatening in nature and create shortages in areas where a life threatening issue may arise.

This scenario, which happens frequently, causes a delayed response from the fire department. In addition, greater wear and tear and fleet maintenance have started increasing proportionately with the increased calls for service. Fuel usage is also a concern while we are trying to reduce our carbon footprint and become better stewards with taxpayer money.