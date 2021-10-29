Guest opinion: Public Safety Levy passage would aid Fire Department response

The Billings Fire Department is a dynamic and ever-evolving organization that has done more with the same resources for quite some time.
The demand for services from our community members is quickly becoming unsustainable as our calls for service have increased by 76% since 2010. Last year, we responded to 18,284 calls and in 2021, we anticipate a number well over 19,000.
Approximately 60% of our call volume is related to emergency medical services (EMS) and we send a fire engine along with our private partners, American Medical Response, to every one of the calls. Many of the EMS calls are non-life threatening in nature and create shortages in areas where a life threatening issue may arise.
This scenario, which happens frequently, causes a delayed response from the fire department. In addition, greater wear and tear and fleet maintenance have started increasing proportionately with the increased calls for service. Fuel usage is also a concern while we are trying to reduce our carbon footprint and become better stewards with taxpayer money.
So, what are we doing about it? A recent study helped to highlight some areas to improve efficiency. Two of the recommendations will not add any costs to the taxpayer. 1) Billings Fire Department oversees the 911 call center and has already begun the process of changing how we dispatch. A system called priority dispatch, not unique to our community, will help our dispatchers make decisions on what resources to send for the category of call. In other words, not sending a big red fire engine to every non-life-threatening call. 2) An updated contract with an ambulance provider to help with our community’s specific needs.
Another recommendation, and the one included in the Public Safety Mill Levy, is to add two Mobile Response Teams. MRTs would address medical calls during our high volume or peak hours of the day. The concept is to have the two MRTs' light-weight vehicles roving downtown/Heights and midtown/Westend for quicker response times to medical emergency calls and keep our fire engine crews ready for higher acuity or life threatening and labor-intensive calls.
An additional benefit from MRTs would include extending the life on our expensive pieces of equipment, fire engines and fire trucks and yes, there is a difference.
I would like to summarize by saying that, as an organization, the Billings Fire Department is committed to finding efficiencies that increase safety and improve response times. Thank you from our entire team for the support we receive every day from the citizens of Billings.
Pepper Valdez is the City of Billings Fire Chief.