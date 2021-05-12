GUEST OPINION: RVU well positioned to make new medical school work in Billings

At Rocky Vista University (RVU) our mission is to educate and inspire students to become outstanding physicians and to meet the diverse healthcare needs of tomorrow. Our proposed Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine (MCOM) is designed to meet the significant need for additional dedicated medical education in the region.

We are grateful for the strong support within the community we have received to date. In fact, RVU began developing a Montana campus at the invitation of the medical and business community in Billings. This support extends to major hospital and healthcare systems in Billings and elsewhere in the state and the region, where we have already secured all the physician teaching commitments required to provide the clinical training needed for students.

There is a profound shortage of physicians, especially in rural regions of Montana and in primary care disciplines. RVU was recently ranked by the US News and World Report as No. 8 in Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas, No. 29 in Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care Fields and No. 45 in Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Underserved Areas. We want to utilize the expertise that brought about these outcomes for the benefit of Billings, and greater Montana.