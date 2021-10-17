Guest opinion: Thank a school-lunch professional today

Preparing more meals — especially the scratch made items that students love — with fewer workers is a serious challenge by itself. Add on the fact that many items — including customer favorites like pizza and chicken strips — are in short supply and sometimes missing entirely from deliveries. Currently School District 2 has a staff member assigned full-time to finding alternatives for missing items. While they struggle to find enough workers due to the impact of COVID-19, those who are in the schools have gone above and way beyond to feed students since the beginning of the pandemic.

National School Lunch Week (October 11 through 15) was a reminder that Montana school nutrition heroes go the extra mile every day: They go to work on a Monday holiday to take a delivery that cannot wait until Tuesday. They go in on a weekend to check a freezer alarm. They have searched Montana communities to partner with local farmers, ranchers, bakers, chefs, stores and restaurants — helping local agricultural producers and food businesses survive during hard times. This means that homemade soups, and grab-and-go salads, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, are still on Montana school menus.

Rather than complaining about school lunch, take a few minutes to support school nutrition professionals recognizing that they are doing the best they can, with what they have, in very difficult situations.

If you are in a school, take a few minutes to hand out meals at a breakfast cart or to wipe down tables between classes in the cafeteria. A simple thanks can also do wonders. It doesn’t have to be complicated or elaborate. Handmade cards from students are always in style. Thank you cards from USDA Team Nutrition are easy to download and send or print out at https://www.fns.usda.gov/tn/stronger-school-meals-educational-materials

Tammy Wham of Ennis is president of the Montana School Nutrition Association. Virginia Lee Mermel, PhD, CNS, is with the Montana Partnership to End Childhood Hunger in Billings. Dayle Hayes, MS, RD, is with School Meals that Rock in Bozeman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0