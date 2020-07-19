Guest opinion: The crisis in long-term and community-based care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While health care experts are still figuring out the coronavirus and how best to cope with it, one thing is certain: the impact of this disease on older Americans, particularly those in senior living settings, is devastating.

Across the country more than 2 million people live in long-term and residential care communities. These residents, their family members and staff are in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented great challenges including the inability to access necessary testing and resources, delayed results, inaccurate reporting and more. As of July 15, an estimated 57,000 residents and workers had already died from the coronavirus in nursing homes and other long-term care communities. And the virus has infected more than 316,000 at some 14,000 facilities. Daily, we watch these numbers rise and we mourn – for all involved.

Nursing homes and assisted living communities are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and they need more from us as a nation. We must advocate on behalf of those who live and work in long-term care settings and their families. These members of our community are deeply and adversely affected by COVID-19 and are often the least visible given the inherently isolating nature of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. It is essential that we provide for long-term care communities the same response and resources ensured to hospitals and acute care settings.