Guest opinion: The crisis in long-term and community-based care

While health care experts are still figuring out the coronavirus and how best to cope with it, one thing is certain: the impact of this disease on older Americans, particularly those in senior living settings, is devastating.
Across the country more than 2 million people live in long-term and residential care communities. These residents, their family members and staff are in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented great challenges including the inability to access necessary testing and resources, delayed results, inaccurate reporting and more. As of July 15, an estimated 57,000 residents and workers had already died from the coronavirus in nursing homes and other long-term care communities. And the virus has infected more than 316,000 at some 14,000 facilities. Daily, we watch these numbers rise and we mourn – for all involved.
Nursing homes and assisted living communities are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and they need more from us as a nation. We must advocate on behalf of those who live and work in long-term care settings and their families. These members of our community are deeply and adversely affected by COVID-19 and are often the least visible given the inherently isolating nature of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. It is essential that we provide for long-term care communities the same response and resources ensured to hospitals and acute care settings.
Individuals living in care communities, who are often the most frail and vulnerable, are facing additional challenges. Residents often live in close proximity, are elderly and frequently have underlying chronic conditions, putting them at higher risk for COVID-19. According to the Alzheimer's Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, nearly half of all nursing home residents and assisted living residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
Our response as a nation to this still developing crisis needs to be swift, effective and coordinated across federal, state and local governments so that we can better support long-term care communities.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers numerous resources (alz.org/covid-19) including patient-centered care recommendations, guidance on supporting a loved one in residential care and how to stay healthy as a caregiver. Additionally, we developed new policy recommendations to address the dramatic and evolving issues impacting nursing homes and assisted living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is urgent that policymakers address this situation and protect our most vulnerable citizens.
The Alzheimer’s Association guidance provides policy solutions to:
• Enhance testing in long-term care community settings
• Implement necessary reporting
• Develop protocols to respond to a rise in cases
• Ensure all facilities have the necessary equipment (i.e. PPE)
The need to implement appropriate social distancing has been hard for everyone, especially for families who have been unable to visit their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Implementing these policy proposals will protect this vulnerable population, more quickly reunite them with family members and safeguard the professionals dedicated to caring for them every day. They need us now more than ever.
— Lynn Mullowney Cabrera is executive director of Alzheimer’s Association of Montana
