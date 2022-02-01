Guest opinion: Tourism officials support reviewing management options at MetraPark

The Billings Tourism Business Improvement District board of directors is supportive of the Yellowstone County Commissioners' decision to review management options pertaining to MetraPark.

Every day I asked myself, my fellow leadership, and our employees, “How can we be better?”

How can we offer better customer service, value, create a more positive experience for everyone who walks into our hotel, build repeat business, be more effective in hospitality, be more efficient in our work, be better at what we do, and… make money? What can we do differently today to be more successful tomorrow? Every day, we can be and choose to be — better.

Day-to-day business in any industry, but especially hospitality, must be a winning equation. Guests need to be happy, planners need to be successful, we want to have an impact, and we need to make money. That is our business. But our business is also people. Our guests, clients, and our employees.

Right now, at MetraPark, taxpayers and Yellowstone County leadership have a blank canvas of opportunities to make MetraPark more competitive in the events industry by executing the master planning process and contemplating management opportunities.