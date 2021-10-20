Guest opinion: What we don't need is two lopsided GOP districts

Make no mistake. Both parties have a stake in this outcome. It’s in the interest of the Republicans to produce two districts with a Republican advantage. It’s in the interest of the Democrats to try to create one district a Democrat could conceivably win.

After they figure out which maps best accomplish those goals, they devise good reasons that their maps are the fairest ones, the ones most likely to produce quality representation for the citizens of the state.

Representation is not an easy idea. The ads we are subjected to during election season offer a glimpse of what the candidates, or their parties, think Montanans care about, who Montanans are.

Those ads caricature Montanans. To represent Montana, you should know Montana. You should look at the map and feel some of those places, remember them in your heart.

Montana is different from other states. We have a history of representation by both Democrats and Republicans. We should work to protect that difference when drawing representative districts.