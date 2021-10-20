Guest opinion: What we don't need is two lopsided GOP districts

Like most Montanans, I have an emotional connection to the map of Montana. Trophy cases in schools across the state are filled with wooden replicas of the map’s outline. Just looking at the map, I can see certain places on the highway — that one corner on Highway 93 where the Mission Mountains first come into view, for sure, or White Sulphur emerging from dense clouds as you descend the big hill on Highway 12.
I guess you could say Montanans know our map by heart.
Yet I could take a cold-hearted look at that map, and draw one line that created two congressional districts that suited me better than they might suit you. Anyone could.
Given the political makeup of the citizens and their dispersal throughout the state’s geography, nine times out of ten the line you drew would produce a map that favored Republicans.
Consequently, it was easy for Jeff Essmann and Dan Stusek, the Republican appointees to the state’s redistricting commission, to come up with a map that they disingenously argue is more competitive, more in keeping with our history, more just plain “natural” than the maps drawn by the Democratic appointees.
They like to point out that their maps mirror the historical line separating the two districts. As it happens, that line separates a modern and growing Bozeman from the western district.
I think odds are strong that the Republican appointees to the redistricting commission are aware that Bozeman is trending toward more Democratic voters. Put those Democrats into an eastern district where they will be outvoted for the next 10 years, and you accomplish two important partisan goals: the west can’t claim those Bozeman votes, lessening a Democrat’s chance of winning the western district, and the east will drown them out in a red tide.
Our districts are “compact,” they say. Often they go on to say that the Democrats’ districts violate a legal mandate regarding compactness.
None of the districts drawn by Democrats violate the standard of compactness defined in statute as districts that are not more than three times longer than they are, on average, wide. In fact, the Democrats produce a district on map 2 that is as compact as a well-formed snowball, far from the description of “awkwardly contorted” offered by Stusek and Essmann.
By far the most stunning argument in the Republican arsenal is their concern for the Native American vote. Stusek and Essmann condemn the Democrats for putting a number of reservation voters into a district “they’ll never have a chance at winning.” Their interest in the Native American vote stands in sharp contrast to their party’s interest in chilling attempts to teach history with an eye to multiple perspectives, which includes the Native American perspective.
Make no mistake. Both parties have a stake in this outcome. It’s in the interest of the Republicans to produce two districts with a Republican advantage. It’s in the interest of the Democrats to try to create one district a Democrat could conceivably win.
After they figure out which maps best accomplish those goals, they devise good reasons that their maps are the fairest ones, the ones most likely to produce quality representation for the citizens of the state.
Representation is not an easy idea. The ads we are subjected to during election season offer a glimpse of what the candidates, or their parties, think Montanans care about, who Montanans are.
Those ads caricature Montanans. To represent Montana, you should know Montana. You should look at the map and feel some of those places, remember them in your heart.
Montana is different from other states. We have a history of representation by both Democrats and Republicans. We should work to protect that difference when drawing representative districts.
If we draw districts to give the Republicans a minimum 55 percent chance of winning both of them, we will be selling this state — and cheap, given our relatively inexpensive media markets — to people who know nothing about our map, carpetbaggers who recognize an easy district when they look at the numbers. Those lines can make our state no different than Alabama in the eyes of political opportunists who can see any easy win when they are looking at it.
We have a chance here to keep Montana different from other states. But not if we deliver two lopsided districts to the national Republican Party.
The proposed maps can be viewed, and commented on, at https://app.mydistricting.com/legdistricting/comments/plan/21/23
Eileen Sheehy is a retired teacher. She lives in Billings.