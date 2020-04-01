Guest view: Please do not kill Montanans in prison and jails

We are public defenders in Montana. Our job description say we represent people in court who can’t afford an attorney.

In reality, we fight like hell to defend their constitutional rights and their human dignity. We meet our clients often in the worst moment of their lives, when the state has turned against them; sometimes, after family and friends have turned against them. Often we are the last people willing to stick up for them. That is our Constitutional duty, and we take it seriously.

Our clients who are currently sitting in prisons and jail are uniquely vulnerable to coronavirus. They are often elderly. They are often sick with heart or lung disease or struggling with diabetes—the exact conditions the CDC has highlighted for increased risk of death. Many are close to finishing their sentences.

The prisons and jails themselves are the worst possible place for a person to be during this pandemic. As Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton recently said, “Social distancing in a detention center just doesn’t happen.” On top of that, the facilities are often unsanitary and in need of maintenance. In the Montana State Prison, 17 inmates are now forced to share a bathroom normally split among 12, and that the showers are in disrepair.

