Guest view: The parallels of Chernobyl

Like almost everyone in the country, I’m getting some extra screen time these days. Last night, I finished watching the award-winning HBO series "Chernobyl," a true-to-life drama about the 1986 nuclear disaster that threatened the lives and livelihoods of millions of Europeans.
There’s an eerie similarity between what happened then in the Soviet Union and what’s happening now in the United States. The scale of the crisis, the fatal repercussions of government denial, and the level of personal heroism required to protect a vulnerable citizenry are stunningly similar. The lessons for our time, encapsulated in this gripping five-hour series, are inescapable.
The Chernobyl nuclear reactor was built with a defective emergency system, an artifact of "cost-cutting" measures instituted by Soviet bureaucrats. During a stress test this flaw became fatally apparent. The reactor’s core exploded, killing dozens and releasing massive amounts of radiation. Chernobyl’s subsequent meltdown caused permanent environmental pollution, forced relocation of 300,000 residents, and consigned thousands to agonizing deaths from long-term radiation poisoning. Notably, the majority of victims were emergency workers sent to the plant site without adequate protective gear.
When the world wanted answers, Soviet leadership chose instead to assign blame, hide its lack of preparedness, risk workers’ health, and lie about the threat.
Sound familiar to America’s COVID-19 “response?”
Blame game: President Donald J. Trump alternately blamed Democrats, the press and China for coronavirus. Lack of preparedness: The administration had disbanded the National Security Council unit spearheading America’s pandemic response and had no supplies or even procedures to address a pandemic. Public safety: Governors are still begging for masks, test kits and ventilators for health workers and patients.
But most startling are the lies, big and little. The little lies are distracting: Consider Trump constantly taking credit for other’s accomplishments and his absurd claim to have first recognized that coronavirus would be a global pandemic.
The big lies are dangerous: Trump belittled scientists who voiced the threat, so America remains stuck with inadequate testing two months after the need was clear. That’s in stark contrast to South Korea where a test-and-followup strategy has drastically cut the infection rate.
Today Trump’s most dangerous lie is that we must quickly return to normalcy to save the economy. This is precisely the wrong time to drop our guard, as the U.S. now has the most COVID-19 cases in the world and infections rapidly outstrip available hospital beds. Trump’s proposals would commit thousands more family members and health professionals to serious disease or even death. And of course, the economy will never thrive until we control the infection rate.
At Chernobyl the lies eventually stopped. Russian scientist Valery Legasov courageously blew the whistle, and a dozen other flawed nuclear reactors were ultimately retrofitted. Telling that truth, however, cost his life.
Legasov’s parting words resonate for both the Chernobyl and COVID-19 crises: “Where I once would fear the cost of truth, now I only ask ‘What is the cost of lies?’” The cost of lies in today’s America is reflected in our at-risk health, jeopardized by the incompetent federal response to the coronavirus, and by our at-risk democracy, threatened by a culture of lies emanating from the President and his administration.
No, we are not the Soviet Union of the Chernobyl era. But today’s parallels are too close for comfort. Now more than ever our health and our democracy demand an engaged and informed citizenry able to absorb the lessons of the past, respond to the threats of the present, and demand truthful public servants in the election in our near future.
Hugh Zackheim is a retired natural resource professional, with a graduate degree from the University of Montana and a career of working to conserve Montana’s land and waters for wildlife habitat and public access for hunting and fishing. He writes from Helena where he’s lived for the past 36 years.
