Guest view: The parallels of Chernobyl

At Chernobyl the lies eventually stopped. Russian scientist Valery Legasov courageously blew the whistle, and a dozen other flawed nuclear reactors were ultimately retrofitted. Telling that truth, however, cost his life.

Legasov’s parting words resonate for both the Chernobyl and COVID-19 crises: “Where I once would fear the cost of truth, now I only ask ‘What is the cost of lies?’” The cost of lies in today’s America is reflected in our at-risk health, jeopardized by the incompetent federal response to the coronavirus, and by our at-risk democracy, threatened by a culture of lies emanating from the President and his administration.

No, we are not the Soviet Union of the Chernobyl era. But today’s parallels are too close for comfort. Now more than ever our health and our democracy demand an engaged and informed citizenry able to absorb the lessons of the past, respond to the threats of the present, and demand truthful public servants in the election in our near future.

Hugh Zackheim is a retired natural resource professional, with a graduate degree from the University of Montana and a career of working to conserve Montana’s land and waters for wildlife habitat and public access for hunting and fishing. He writes from Helena where he’s lived for the past 36 years.

